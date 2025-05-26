Y-mAbs Therapeutics Presents GD2-SADA Data at Advances in Neuroblastoma Research Meeting

Y-mAbs announces GD2-SADA clinical trial presentation for treating GD2-expressing tumors at the Advances in Neuroblastoma Research Meeting.

Quiver AI Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has announced the presentation of its GD2-SADA pretargeted radioimmunotherapy as part of a trial in progress at the Advances in Neuroblastoma Research Meeting in Washington, D.C. This Phase 1 clinical trial, named Trial 1001, evaluates the safety and tolerability of GD2-SADA PRIT with Lutetium 177 DOTA (177Lu-DOTA) in patients with recurrent or refractory GD2-expressing solid tumors, including high-risk neuroblastoma and small cell lung cancer. The poster presentation provides insights into the ongoing research, particularly the completion of Part A, which focused on determining the optimal dosing of GD2-SADA. Dr. Norman LaFrance, Chief Medical and Development Officer of Y-mAbs, expressed enthusiasm about the trial's ongoing results and the future data readout scheduled for May 28th. The company specializes in developing innovative radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based treatments, including their FDA-approved product DANYELZA®.

Potential Positives

Y-mAbs presented significant findings from their GD2-SADA clinical trial at the Advances in Neuroblastoma Research Meeting, which enhances their visibility in the scientific community.

The trial focuses on high-risk neuroblastoma and other GD2-positive tumors, positioning Y-mAbs as a key player in an urgent therapeutic area with high unmet medical need.

The ongoing Trial 1001 showcases the company's innovative SADA Pretargeted Radioimmunotherapy platform, which may represent an advancement in cancer treatment options.

Successful completion of Part A of the trial could lead to valuable clinical data that may accelerate the development and commercialization of GD2-SADA as a treatment option.

Potential Negatives

Details on the trial's current status and outcomes are limited, which may raise concerns about transparency and the efficacy of the GD2-SADA treatment.

There is potential controversy regarding institutional financial interests, as the technology is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, which might affect perceptions of objectivity in the research.

Forward-looking statements may indicate a lack of certainty regarding future performance, which could lead to investor skepticism.

FAQ

What is Y-mAbs Therapeutics focused on?

Y-mAbs Therapeutics is focused on developing novel radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic products for cancer treatment.

What is GD2-SADA?

GD2-SADA is a bispecific fusion protein used in pretargeted radioimmunotherapy to treat GD2-expressing solid tumors.

When was the GD2-SADA trial presented?

The trial was presented at the Advances in Neuroblastoma Research Meeting from May 25-28, 2025.

What types of tumors does GD2-SADA target?

GD2-SADA targets recurrent or refractory metastatic tumors that express the GD2 antigen, including high-risk neuroblastoma.

Who developed the SADA technology?

The SADA technology was developed by researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, including Dr. Nai-Kong Cheung.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$YMAB Insider Trading Activity

$YMAB insiders have traded $YMAB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YMAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS GAD (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) sold 10,810 shares for an estimated $56,536

MICHAEL J ROSSI (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold 3,917 shares for an estimated $20,368

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$YMAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $YMAB stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$YMAB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $YMAB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $YMAB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $YMAB forecast page.

Full Release



PRINCETON, N.J., May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced the presentation of GD2-SADA in recurrent or refractory metastatic solid tumors known to express GD2 in a trial in progress poster at the Advances in Neuroblastoma Research Meeting (“ANR”) being held on May 25-28, 2025 in Washington, D.C.





The trial in progress poster titled “



A phase 1 trial of pretargeted radioimmunotherapy with GD2-SADA:







177







Lu-DOTA in patients with high-risk neuroblastoma and other GD2+ solid tumors



” provides an overview of Trial 1001 (



NCT05130255



), a first-in-human, dose-escalation, single-arm, open-label, nonrandomized, multicenter Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of GD2-SADA Pretargeted Radioimmunotherapy (“GD2-SADA PRIT”) with Lutetium 177 DOTA (



177



Lu-DOTA) in adult and adolescent patients (≥ 16 years of age and older) with recurrent or refractory metastatic GD2-expressing solid tumors, including high-risk neuroblastoma (“HR NB”), small cell lung cancer, sarcoma, and melanoma. Part A of the trial includes dose escalation of GD2-SADA protein to define the optimal safe dose of this self-assembling and disassembling protein and will also evaluate the administration interval between GD2-SADA and



177



Lu-DOTA.





“We are pleased to present data from our ongoing Trial 1001 in patients with high-risk neuroblastoma and other GD2-positive tumors,” said Norman LaFrance, M.D., Chief Medical and Development Officer. “We have completed Part A and we look forward to providing the initial data readout during our virtual Radiopharmaceutical R&D update on May 28



th



.”







The abstract details are below:









Abstract Title:



“A phase 1 trial of pretargeted radioimmunotherapy with GD2-SADA:



177



Lu-DOTA in patients with high-risk neuroblastoma and other GD2+ solid tumors”







Format:



Poster Presentation, Poster Session Group B, Poster # 246







Date and Time:



Monday, May 26, 2025 at 4:40 p.m. – 5:10 p.m. ET







About Y-mAbs







Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic cancer products. The Company’s technologies include its investigational Self-Assembly DisAssembly (“SADA”) Pretargeted Radioimmunotherapy Platform (“PRIT”) and bispecific antibodies. The Company’s broad and advanced product pipeline includes the anti-GD2 therapy DANYELZA



®



(naxitamab-gqgk), the first FDA-approved treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow after a partial response, minor response, or stable disease to prior therapy.







About GD2-SADA PRIT







GD2-SADA is a bispecific fusion protein that tightly binds to the tumor-associated antigen GD2 and Lutetium 177 DOTA (



177



Lu-DOTA), a chelated or “caged” radionuclide. In the first step of pre-targeted radiotherapy, non-radiolabeled GD2-SADA tetramers are infused and bind to GD2-positive solid tumors, and unbound GD2-SADA protein disassembles into low molecular weight monomers that are removed by the kidney. The second infusion delivers the “radioactive payload,” which binds directly to GD2-SADA on tumor cells for localized irradiation. GD2-SADA PRIT with



177



Lutetium-DOTA has demonstrated robust anti-tumor efficacy in preclinical studies and is currently being investigated in adults and adolescents with GD2-expressing solid tumors in Trial 1001 (



NCT05130255



).





Researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), including Dr. Nai-Kong Cheung, developed the SADA technology for radioimmunotherapy, which is exclusively licensed by MSK to Y-mAbs. Dr. Cheung has intellectual property rights and interests in the technology, and as a result of this licensing arrangement, MSK has institutional financial interests in the technology.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our business model, including financial outlook for 2025 and beyond. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” “guidance,” “goal,” “objective,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company’s business is subject to risks and uncertainties affecting the Company including those described in the “Risk Factors” section included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2025, and future filings and reports by the Company. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





SADA



®



, SADA PRIT™, DANYELZA



®



and Y-mAbs



®



are registered trademarks of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.