Y-mAbs To Be Acquired For $8.60 Per Share

August 05, 2025 — 09:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) are up over 100% at $8.53, on news of the company getting acquired by SERB Pharmaceuticals for approximately $412 million.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, SERB will commence an all-cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Y-mAbs common stock for $8.60 per share. The offer price represents a premium of approximately 105% to Y-mAbs' closing share price on August 4, 2025, the last full trading day before the transaction announcement.

Y-mAbs' lead asset is DANYELZA, the first FDA-approved treatment for relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma - a rare and aggressive pediatric cancer.

Upon closing of the tender offer, Y-mAbs will be merged with a subsidiary of SERB, and Y-mAbs' stock will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq exchange.

