Xylo Technologies Supports Viewbix Inc.'s Uplisting to Nasdaq Capital Market

Viewbix Inc. has secured Nasdaq listing approval, enhancing its visibility and backing from Xylo Technologies.

Quiver AI Summary

Xylo Technologies Ltd. announced that Viewbix Inc. has received approval for its shares to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, where trading is expected to begin on June 5, 2025, under the symbol "VBIX." Xylo holds a significant indirect stake in Viewbix through its ownership of 45.74% in Gix Internet, which owns 42.58% of Viewbix. Liron Carmel, CEO of Xylo, expressed excitement over Viewbix's uplisting, emphasizing Xylo's support for Viewbix's growth in a major capital market. Viewbix operates in digital advertising, providing technological solutions for internet campaigns and content creation to enhance revenue from key advertising platforms.

Potential Positives

Viewbix Inc., in which Xylo Technologies holds a significant indirect stake, received approval for its shares to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, enhancing Xylo's investment profile.

The uplisting to Nasdaq is a significant milestone for Viewbix, which may lead to increased visibility and credibility for Xylo through its association with Viewbix.

Xylo's investment in Gix Internet, which owns a substantial portion of Viewbix, demonstrates strategic growth in the ad-tech sector, potentially benefiting Xylo's overall portfolio.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the uncertainty surrounding the future impact of Viewbix's listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, highlighting the risks and uncertainties that could affect Xylo's results.

Despite a positive tone, there is an implied dependency on Viewbix's performance, which could be a concern for investors regarding Xylo's own stability and growth prospects.

The mention of various affiliations and investments without substantial detail on their current performance may raise questions among investors about the overall health and direction of Xylo Technologies.

FAQ

What is the significance of Viewbix's Nasdaq listing?

Viewbix's Nasdaq listing marks a major milestone, enhancing its visibility and credibility in the capital markets.

How does Xylo Technologies benefit from Viewbix?

Xylo owns a 45.74% stake in Gix Internet, which holds 42.58% of Viewbix, enabling strategic investments and growth opportunities.

When will Viewbix shares start trading on Nasdaq?

Viewbix shares are expected to commence trading on Nasdaq under the symbol “VBIX” on or about June 5, 2025.

What industries does Xylo Technologies focus on?

Xylo specializes in advanced medical solutions, digital commerce, and electric vehicle markets through strategic partnerships and investments.

Where can I find more information about Xylo Technologies?

Detailed information about Xylo Technologies can be found on their official investor relations page at https://ir.xylotech.ai/.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



TEL AVIV, Israel, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xylo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: XYLO) (“Xylo” or the “Company”), a technology-based company engaged in advanced innovative technologies, announced today that Viewbix Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIX), a global developer of ad-tech innovative technologies, has received approval for its shares of common stock to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Viewbix, in which Xylo holds an indirect stake through its 45.74% ownership in Gix Internet Ltd. (“Gix Internet”), which in turn owns 2,818,585 common shares representing 42.58% of Viewbix, expects its shares to commence trading on Nasdaq under the symbol “VBIX” on or about June 5, 2025, subject to continued compliance with Nasdaq exchange rules.





“We are thrilled to see Viewbix achieve this significant milestone with its uplisting to Nasdaq,” said Liron Carmel, Chief Executive Officer of Xylo. “Through our strategic investment in Gix Internet, we are proud to support Viewbix’s continued advancement and visibility in one of the world’s largest capital markets.”







About Viewbix Inc.







Viewbix, through its subsidiaries Gix Media Ltd. and Cortex Media Group Ltd., operates in the field of digital advertising. The Group has two main activities: search and digital content. The search activity develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization, and monetization of internet campaigns for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. The digital content activity is engaged in the creation and editing of content, in different languages and for different target audiences, for the purpose of generating revenues from leading advertising platforms, including Google, Facebook, Yahoo, and Apple, by utilizing such content to obtain internet user traffic for its advertisers. Viewbix’s technological tools allow advertisers and website owners to earn more from their advertising campaigns and generate additional profits from their websites.





For more information about Viewbix, visit



https://view-bix.com/



.







About Xylo Technologies







Based in Israel, Xylo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: XYLO) is a technology company focused on innovative growth partnerships, mainly in the advanced medical solutions, digital commerce, and electric vehicle markets. Xylo’s affiliations in the medical solutions arena include ownership in Polyrizon Ltd. The Company’s affiliates in digital commerce include Gix Internet and Eventer Technologies Ltd. In the electric vehicle market, Charging Robotics, Inc., and Revoltz Ltd. are also part of the Company’s portfolio of technology solution providers. Other affiliations of the Company include Zig Miami 54 LLC.





Xylo is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. To learn more about Xylo’s advanced technologies, please visit



https://ir.xylotech.ai/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Xylo’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Xylo could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. For example, Xylo cannot guarantee the impact, if any of Viewbix’s listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.





The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Xylo undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites are provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Xylo is not responsible for the contents on third-party websites.







Company Contact:







Tali Dinar





Chief Financial Officer







ir@xylotech.ai









Investor Relations Contact:







Michal Efraty





Investor Relations,







michal@efraty.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.