Xylo Technologies' Affiliate Revoltz Secures First Institutional Client for PORTO EV, Advancing Electric Mobility Solutions

Xylo Technologies announces Revoltz Ltd. secures its first institutional client for the PORTO EV, expanding its logistics operations.

Quiver AI Summary

Xylo Technologies Ltd. has announced that Revoltz Ltd., which is partially owned by Charging Robotics (also a Xylo affiliate), has secured its first institutional client for the PORTO EV, an electric micro-vehicle aimed at last-mile logistics. This marks a pivotal moment for Revoltz as it shifts from individual sales to larger fleet deployments, with a prominent logistics company integrating PORTO EVs into its urban delivery operations. This development follows Revoltz's recent commercial launch in Israel, where it delivered 50 PORTO EV units as part of a $2.7 million agreement with a local distributor. The PORTO EV is designed for high-volume cargo, offers full-day operational range, and features a compact, license-free design, catering to the rising demand for sustainable transportation in urban settings. As Revoltz scales its operations, it aims to enhance its presence in the last-mile delivery market both in Israel and internationally.

Potential Positives

Xylo Technologies' subsidiary, Revoltz, has secured its first institutional client for the PORTO EV, marking a significant advancement in its commercial strategy.

The order signifies a shift from individual sales to larger fleet deployments, indicating potential for increased revenue and market penetration.

Integration of PORTO EVs into a prominent logistics company's urban delivery fleet highlights growing demand for sustainable electric mobility solutions.

The successful launch of the commercial phase in Israel, including a multi-year $2.7 million agreement, showcases Xylo's ability to establish significant partnerships in the electric vehicle market.

Potential Negatives

The dependence on Revoltz, a subsidiary, for significant commercial advancement may indicate a lack of direct achievements by Xylo itself, raising concerns about the company's independence and resilience.

The inclusion of extensive forward-looking statements highlights uncertainty regarding the potential success of the PORTO EV integration, which may deter investor confidence.

The company’s reliance on a relatively new and unproven product in a competitive market increases risks associated with financial performance and operational sustainability.

FAQ

What is the PORTO EV?

The PORTO EV is an electric micro-vehicle designed by Revoltz for last-mile logistics, offering high cargo capacity and compact design.

Who is Xylo Technologies?

Xylo Technologies Ltd. is a technology company focused on innovative growth in medical solutions, digital commerce, and electric vehicles.

What is the significance of Revoltz's new institutional client?

This order marks Revoltz's transition to larger fleet deployments, reflecting the growing demand for sustainable urban transportation solutions.

How many PORTO EV units were delivered to the Israeli distributor?

Revoltz delivered the first 50 PORTO EV units to its exclusive local distributor under a multi-year agreement worth $2.7 million.

What are the benefits of the PORTO EV for urban logistics?

The PORTO EV features high cargo capacity, a full-day operational range, a compact design, and license-free operation for users aged 16 and above.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



TEL AVIV, Israel, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xylo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: XYLO) (“Xylo” or the “Company”), a technology-based company engaged in advanced innovative technologies, announced today that Revoltz Ltd. (“Revoltz”), which is 19.9% held by Charging Robotics, Inc. (OTC: CHEV) (“Charging Robotics”), a Delaware corporation quoted on the OTC Market (62.22% owned by Xylo), has secured its first institutional client for the PORTO EV, Revoltz’s flagship electric micro-vehicle designed for last-mile logistics. The new order marks a significant step in Revoltz’s commercial expansion strategy, transitioning from individual sales into larger fleet deployments.





The institutional customer—a prominent logistics company—will integrate PORTO EVs into its urban delivery fleet, reinforcing the growing demand for sustainable, compact electric mobility solutions across commercial operations.





The order comes shortly after Revoltz’s successful launch of its commercial phase in Israel, which included the delivery of the first 50 PORTO EV units to its exclusive local distributor under a multi-year $2.7 million agreement.





The PORTO EV offers key features ideal for institutional logistics use:







High-volume cargo capacity across dual axles



High-volume cargo capacity across dual axles



Full-day operational range on a single charge



Full-day operational range on a single charge



Compact design optimized for dense urban areas



Compact design optimized for dense urban areas



License-free operation for users aged 16+ under Israeli regulations







The Israeli distributor is leading ongoing sales and service operations, focusing on local delivery fleets, logistics companies, and urban businesses.





As Revoltz continues to scale operations, it expects to further penetrate the growing last-mile delivery sector both in Israel and internationally, addressing a critical need for sustainable urban transportation.







About Xylo







Based in Israel, Xylo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: XYLO) is a technology company focused on innovative growth partnerships, mainly in the advanced medical solutions, digital commerce, and electric vehicle markets. Xylo’s affiliations in the medical solutions arena include ownership in Polyrizon Ltd. The Company’s affiliates in digital commerce include Gix Internet Ltd. and Eventer Technologies Ltd. In the electric vehicle market, Charging Robotics and Revoltz are also part of the Company’s portfolio of technology solution providers. Other affiliations of the Company include Zig Miami 54 LLC.





Xylo is traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market. To learn more about Xylo’s advanced technologies, please visit



https://ir.xylotech.ai/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Xylo’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Xylo could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. For example, Xylo cannot guarantee that the integration of PORTO EVs by its first institutional client, or the expansion into larger fleet deployments, will have a positive impact on Revoltz’s financial or operational results.





The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Xylo undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Xylo is not responsible for the contents on third-party websites.







Company Contact:







Tali Dinar





Chief Financial Officer







ir@xylotech.ai









Investor Relations Contact:







Michal Efraty





Investor Relations,







michal@efraty.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.