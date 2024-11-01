Xylem price target lowered to $154 from $175 at Baird

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Xylem (XYL) to $154 from $175 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm remains confident in the long-term growth profile, driven by the unique offering/platform, strong secular trends, robust margin opportunity and BS optionality. Baird continues see a clear path to differentiated long-term earnings growth and Xylem remains a top idea.

