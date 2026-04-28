Xylem Inc. Reports Climb In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $193 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $169 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Xylem Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $272 million or $1.12 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $2.125 billion from $2.069 billion last year.

Xylem Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $193 Mln. vs. $169 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.79 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue: $2.125 Bln vs. $2.069 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.35 To $ 5.60 Full year revenue guidance: $ 9.2 B To $ 9.3 B

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