Xylem Inc. Announces Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $335 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $326 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Xylem Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $348 million or $1.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $2.397 billion from $2.256 billion last year.

Xylem Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $335 Mln. vs. $326 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $2.397 Bln vs. $2.256 Bln last year.

Commenting on the Q4 net profit, the company said: “These results are driven by strong operational performance and a reduction in the estimated loss on the sale of businesses, partially offset by increased restructuring and realignment costs.”

The Board will pay a first-quarter dividend of $0.43 per share, an increase of 8 percent, on March 24, to shareholders of record as of February 24.

Looking ahead, for the full year, Xylem expects a rise in earnings and revenue.

For fiscal 2026, the company anticipates adjusted profit of $5.35 to $5.60 per share, with revenue of around $9.1 billion to $9.2 billion.

For fiscal 2025, Xylem has posted an adjusted profit of $5.08 per share, with revenue of $9 billion.

XYL was down by 4.09% at $134.48 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.