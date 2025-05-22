XWELL, Inc. Expands Wellness Services Partnership with Priority Pass for Enhanced Airport Experience

XWELL expands partnership with Priority Pass, enhancing wellness services for travelers at U.S. airport spa locations.

XWELL, Inc. has announced an expansion of its partnership with Priority Pass, providing members with increased access to wellness services at spa locations across the U.S. This collaboration aims to enhance the airport experience for travelers by offering a range of services designed to reduce stress and promote well-being. Key offerings include zero-gravity massage chairs, HydroMassage, relaxation loungers, therapeutic massagers, and chakra beds, available at select Xpres Spa locations, except for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. XWELL CEO Ezra Ernst emphasized the initiative's focus on integrating restorative experiences into travel, enabling individuals to decompress and recharge during airport layovers.

Potential Positives

Expansion of partnership with Priority Pass enhances access to wellness services for travelers, aligning with increasing consumer demand for convenient recovery options during travel.

New menu of wellness offerings, including Zero-Gravity Massage Chairs and HydroMassage, positions XWELL as a leader in integrating wellness into the travel experience.

Partnership increases visibility of XWELL’s spa services to a broader audience of Priority Pass members, potentially driving customer acquisition and revenue growth.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the new partnership between XWELL and Priority Pass?

XWELL has expanded its partnership with Priority Pass to offer more wellness services in U.S. airport spa locations.

What wellness services are available to Priority Pass members?

Members can access services such as Zero-Gravity Massage Chairs, HydroMassage, Relaxation Loungers, CERAGEM Therapeutic Massager, and Chakra Bed.

How does this expansion enhance the travel experience?

This collaboration aims to reduce traveler stress and support wellbeing by integrating restorative experiences into airport visits.

Where can I find the participating locations for XWELL services?

A full list of participating locations can be found on the Xpres Spa website at www.xpresspa.com.

Who operates the Priority Pass program?

Priority Pass is operated by Collinson, a global company focused on enhancing travel experiences for customers worldwide.

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) (“XWELL” or the “Company”), a leading provider of wellness solutions for people on the go, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Priority Pass, the world’s original airport experiences program. Through this expanded collaboration, Priority Pass members will now have access to a broader menu of wellness services at spa locations across the United States.





“Through our partnership with Priority Pass, we’re expanding access to best-in-class wellness services that meet the evolving needs of today’s travelers,” said XWELL Chief Executive Officer Ezra Ernst. “This collaboration not only enhances the airport experience but also introduces our spa offerings to a new audience seeking a convenient way to decompress, rejuvenate, and continue their journeys feeling refreshed.”





The offering is part of XWELL’s continued mission to integrate restorative experiences into the travel journey—making moments of comfort and care more accessible for frequent flyers. Designed to reduce stress and support wellbeing, these services help turn airport time into a meaningful pause for physical and mental recharge.





Priority Pass members will now be able to experience:









Zero-Gravity Massage Chairs



– Deep relaxation through acupressure and weightless positioning



– Deep relaxation through acupressure and weightless positioning





HydroMassage



– Customizable massage for stress relief and muscle recovery



– Customizable massage for stress relief and muscle recovery





Relaxation Loungers



– Self-guided comfort with personalized massage settings



– Self-guided comfort with personalized massage settings





CERAGEM Therapeutic Massager



– Patented technology designed to relieve pain and improve circulation



– Patented technology designed to relieve pain and improve circulation





Chakra Bed



– Integrating soothing heat with chakra-aligning gemstones for full-body balance











These offerings vary by Xpres Spa locations across the US, with select services offered at all stores—excluding Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).





For more information and a full list of participating locations, visit



www.xpresspa.com



.







About XWELL, Inc.







XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a leading global wellness holding company operating multiple brands: Xpres Spa®, Naples Wax Center®, XpresCheck® and HyperPointe™.











Xpres Spa is a leading retailer of wellness services and related products.



Xpres Spa is a leading retailer of wellness services and related products.



Naples Wax Center is a group of upscale skin care boutiques.



Naples Wax Center is a group of upscale skin care boutiques.



XpresCheck, in partnership with the CDC and Ginkgo Biosecurity, conducts biosurveillance monitoring in its airport locations to identify new SARS-CoV-2 variants of interest and concern as well as other pathogens entering the country from across the world.



XpresCheck, in partnership with the CDC and Ginkgo Biosecurity, conducts biosurveillance monitoring in its airport locations to identify new SARS-CoV-2 variants of interest and concern as well as other pathogens entering the country from across the world.



HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.









About Priority Pass









Priority Pass



is the world’s original and market-leading airport experiences programme. We provide travellers with access to over 1,600 airport lounges and travel experiences in over 650 airports in 148 countries. Members can access an ever-growing range of premium experiences – from spas to sleeping pods to dining – that help elevate every journey into something special. By building partnerships with other leading brands, we help to bring a better travel experience to the world.





Priority Pass is operated by



Collinson



, the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events, including the Company’s current plans and expectations relating to the business and operations and future store openings, including but not limited to, future openings of Naples Wax Center and Xpres Spa stores, are based upon information available to XWELL as of the date of this press release, and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XWELL, or other matters and attributable to XWELL or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XWELL does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.



