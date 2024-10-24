News & Insights

Stocks

Xtract One Technologies Reports Record Revenue in 2024

October 24, 2024 — 05:40 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Patriot One Technologies (TSE:XTRA) has released an update.

Xtract One Technologies achieved a record-breaking fiscal year in 2024, with revenue reaching $16.4 million, a significant increase from the previous year. The company attributes its success to strong demand across various sectors and the launch of its new Xtract One Gateway, which enhances their competitive edge by offering advanced security screening capabilities. Despite a loss of $11.1 million, the company is optimistic about further growth in fiscal 2025.

For further insights into TSE:XTRA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.