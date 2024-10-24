Xtract One Technologies Reports Record Revenue in 2024

Patriot One Technologies (TSE:XTRA) has released an update.

Xtract One Technologies achieved a record-breaking fiscal year in 2024, with revenue reaching $16.4 million, a significant increase from the previous year. The company attributes its success to strong demand across various sectors and the launch of its new Xtract One Gateway, which enhances their competitive edge by offering advanced security screening capabilities. Despite a loss of $11.1 million, the company is optimistic about further growth in fiscal 2025.

