XTM Partners with KOHO to Boost Financial Services

XTM (TSE:PAID) has released an update.

XTM Inc. has signed an exclusive referral agreement with KOHO Financial Inc. to enhance financial services for its over 100,000 AnyDay members, aiming for cash flow neutrality by mid-2025. This partnership will allow AnyDay members to access various financial tools through the KOHO app, benefiting from features such as unlimited e-transfers and cash-back offers. The collaboration is set to help XTM improve its financial standing and focus on expanding its earned wage access offerings in Canada.

