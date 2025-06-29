Markets
XtalPi, Pfizer Expand AI-Powered Drug Discovery Collaboration With New Modeling Platform

June 29, 2025 — 09:36 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - XtalPi (2228.HK) announced an expanded research collaboration with Pfizer (PFE) to develop a next-generation molecular modeling platform for drug discovery. The initiative aims to enhance the accuracy of advanced physics-based methods by integrating them with the speed, scalability, and broad coverage of cutting-edge AI models, optimizing the discovery and development of small-molecule medicines.

The companies will focus on developing more accurate predictive models to Pfizer's proprietary chemical space, with the aim of further empowering small molecule drug discovery and development across a broader range of research applications. In the collaboration, XtalPi will deploy its XFEP platform, from parameter customization to FEP calculations, for Pfizer to use in its drug discovery efforts. The platform will be designed to support Pfizer scientists across diverse drug design and development scenarios.

