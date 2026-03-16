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XSVN

XSVN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

March 16, 2026 — 04:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of the BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (Symbol: XSVN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.99, changing hands as high as $48.01 per share. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XSVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average: BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, XSVN's low point in its 52 week range is $46.4636 per share, with $48.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.99.

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Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Floating Rate Preferreds
 CRME Videos
 Biotechnology Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Floating Rate Preferreds-> CRME Videos-> Biotechnology Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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