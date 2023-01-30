XRX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.24, changing hands as low as $15.99 per share. Xerox Holdings Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, XRX's low point in its 52 week range is $11.80 per share, with $23.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.17.
