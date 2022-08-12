XRX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.06, changing hands as high as $19.16 per share. Xerox Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XRX's low point in its 52 week range is $13.24 per share, with $24.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.14.

