XRP vs. Bitcoin: Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now?

Key Points

Bitcoin is increasingly not seen as a safe asset. But that doesn't mean it can't succeed over the long term.

XRP is focusing on expanding its real-world utility.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

The cryptocurrency market is known for its extreme volatility. This characteristic has enabled investors to rapidly accumulate wealth only to lose it just as quickly. That said, over the long term, many of the leading assets have managed to deliver sustainable returns, despite the booms and busts. Let's dig deeper into why Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) might fit in this category and decide which one is better for your portfolio.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is to digital assets what Coca-Cola is to soft drinks. The original cryptocurrency's brand recognition has given it a market cap of $1.5 trillion. And its recognizability and other unique characteristics can help it continue to maintain its impressive track record over the long haul.

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Bitcoin has reacted negatively to the recent war in Iran, with prices down about 14% year to date. And this might come as a surprise to those who expect the asset to function as a haven against geopolitical turmoil (similar to gold or U.S. Treasuries). Instead, Bitcoin's performance tracks more closely with mainstream risk assets such as technology stocks. But this short-term challenge may be a long-term opportunity.

Bitcoin's increasing correlation with stocks comes as it gains more institutional adoption. Organizations like hedge funds, endowments, and asset management firms are increasingly willing to hold Bitcoin. And over time, these deep-pocketed investors can help stabilize the price, reducing the speculative panic selling that can hold back other cryptocurrencies.

The next few months will be challenging because the war in Iran is reducing optimism that the Federal Reserve will continue cutting interest rates (a move that benefits risk assets by making capital cheaper). That said, Bitcoin has historically always recovered strongly from its declines, and this current dip is probably no exception.

XRP

Although XRP doesn't have the brand recognition and cachet of Bitcoin, it is still a major player in the industry with a market cap of $88 billion, making it the fourth-largest cryptocurrency in the world. The asset's future success will depend on its developers' attempts to expand the XRP blockchain's ecosystem and promote its adoption in mainstream finance.

This story has hinged upon a series of legal and regulatory wins. Last year, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) made it easier for digital assets to be packaged into spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs). And the creation of a slew of XRP-based funds let retail and institutional investors get direct access to the asset without cryptocurrency-specific complexities like digital wallets and keys.

Institutional interest has been substantial. Goldman Sachs disclosed a $153.8 million position in spot XRP ETFs as of the 2025 fourth quarter, and major hedge funds like Millennium and Citadel also hold positions. Over time, these deep-pocketed and sophisticated investors could help stabilize XRP's performance by reducing panic selling.

Ripple Labs is also pushing XRP into the mainstream by expanding its ecosystem. Most recently, this involved the creation of a stablecoin called RippleUSD. Although this is a different asset from XRP, it shares the same blockchain -- this means RippleUSD adoption could boost the whole network's traffic and fees, which are paid in XRP. A portion of these fees removes small amounts of XRP from circulation through a process called burning.

Which cryptocurrency is best for you?

Expect the cryptocurrency industry to face challenges in the near term as the Iran war damps the market for risk-on assets. Investors who buy Bitcoin or XRP now should have a long-term perspective.

Between the two, Bitcoin looks like the stronger pick because of its established track record of recovering and reaching new highs after dips. XRP is a much riskier and less proven pick, but it could offer stronger growth potential as institutional adoption picks up during the coming years.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

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Will Ebiefung has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.