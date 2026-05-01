Is XRP a Smart Way to Save for Retirement?

Key Points

Volatile cryptocurrencies like XRP are usually not appropriate for investors who need their money soon.

However, for those with time to spare, it could still be at home in the right retirement portfolio.

It definitely isn't a substitute for loading up on safer investments.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

Portfolios meant to help save for retirement are usually the most functional when they're the least interesting, as the whole point is to compound wealth over decades with enough predictability to plan around the result. Could a cryptocurrency like XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) ever be considered an investment for retirement savings, given that it has experienced multiple crashes where it lost more than half its value?

Here's how to think through whether it earns a spot in your lineup.

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Volatility is a bit problematic

XRP's value depends heavily on Ripple, the company that issues the coin and builds the XRP Ledger's (XRPL's) infrastructure, as well as the main entity responsible for marketing it to potential users in financial institutions and elsewhere.

Buying the asset today is thus a bet that over the time between now and when an investor retires, Ripple will have succeeded in finding a strong product-market fit for XRP, thereby increasing its price substantially. In the past, there have been long periods where that bet has appeared to be very questionable.

For instance, between January 2018 and March 2020, XRP fell from $3.84 to roughly $0.14, a 96% collapse. For someone in their 30s or even 40s, a loss like that might be recoverable, at least in terms of the asset's chances of eventually reaching a higher value than it was purchased for.

But for someone within a decade of retirement, it could gut a portfolio permanently, which essentially disqualifies large XRP allocations for these investors.

There's a right-sized role for XRP

None of the above means XRP is worthless for everyone in a retirement context. It can still play a part in a retirement portfolio for those who have plenty of time, plenty of tolerance for risk, and a willingness to keep their exposure fairly small as a percentage of their portfolio's value.

For investors who already have a diversified retirement portfolio of stocks, bonds, other conventional assets, and core cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, XRP might be an acceptable option. In that context, XRP is best held as an ancillary position, perhaps 10% of the crypto portion of the portfolio, meaning it represents a fraction of a fraction of your retirement assets. Generally, keep XRP's allocation much smaller than a Bitcoin allocation.

The point is that if it ends up delivering on the large growth that its holders are looking for, having even a smidgen will pay off. At that sizing, even a total wipeout would barely register on your retirement timeline.

And XRP does carry real upside potential that's worth having exposure to. Spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have attracted roughly $1.3 billion in net inflows since launching in late 2025, which couldn't happen unless there was real demand for the coin. Furthermore, institutional players are building on the XRPL and using it to manage their tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), both of which could become huge growth drivers over time.

In short, XRP can function as a somewhat risky growth supplement in a retirement portfolio. Just don't try to make it serve as a workhorse -- that's a job for index funds.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.