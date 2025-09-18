Is XRP Really a Millionaire-Maker?

Key Points The all-time high for XRP is just $3.84.

To mint new millionaires, XRP would need to increase in price by at least 100-fold, making it a $300 crypto.

The likelihood of XRP creating new millionaires is much lower than many people assume, due to the lack of good catalysts.

There's no denying that cryptocurrency XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has tremendous upside potential. In the period from November 2024 to January 2025, XRP soared by a remarkable 580%. Then, in July of this year, XRP went on a sizzling summer rally, hitting a new 52-week high of $3.65.

But does XRP, which was designed to facilitate cross-border fund transfers, really have millionaire-maker potential? After all, XRP has never traded higher than $3.84. Obviously, if you're buying XRP now at a current price of about $3, you're going to need a lot more upside than that.

Let's do the math and see if XRP millionaire status is actually feasible.

How much XRP do you need to own?

By looking at the overall circulating supply of XRP and then examining how much different XRP blockchain wallets hold, it's possible to get a good idea of how much XRP you would need to own to have a realistic shot at becoming a millionaire.

Luckily, that work has already been done. In September, Cointelegraph published its "Rich List" of XRP holders, based on a comprehensive analysis of XRP blockchain wallets and their holdings.

Globally, 6.9 million XRP wallets exist. But, given the fact that many individuals and institutions have multiple wallets, the total number of unique XRP holders is closer to 1 million.

A tiny number of these investors have actually amassed significant holdings of XRP. Yet, about half of all XRP blockchain wallets (3 million) hold less than 20 XRP tokens (worth about $60 at today's prices). And another 2.5 million wallets hold anywhere from 20 to 500 XRP tokens.

In fact, if you hold just 2,500 XRP tokens, that would place you among the top 10% of all XRP token holders. So, for the sake of argument, let's assume that a minimum buy-in of XRP required for millionaire status is $7,500 (2,500 tokens at $3 each).

Does XRP have 100-fold upside?

You can immediately see how daunting the task is. At a minimum, XRP needs to have 100-fold upside. That would boost the value of your XRP holdings from $7,500 to $750,000. But if you're serious about becoming a millionaire, that just won't cut it. You'll either need to increase the size of your initial buy-in to $10,000, or require XRP to increase more than 100 times in value.

The good news is that plenty of cryptocurrencies have shown such potential for extended periods of time. For example, the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) increased from $1,000 in 2013 to $116,000 today. And the price of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) increased from a price of $45 in 2017 to a price of $4,500 today.

In both cases, the time period required for 100-fold returns was about 10 years. So, any crypto millionaire party for XRP holders likely won't take place for a decade or even longer.

Potential catalysts?

Fortunately, the world's third-largest cryptocurrency has a number of potential catalysts that could send it soaring. For example, the probable launch of new spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could boost the price of XRP.

However, even if these ETFs result in $8 billion in new money flowing into XRP, as predicted earlier this year, that still might not send XRP any higher than $4. The market cap of XRP ($180 billion) is just too big.

In order to see 100-fold returns, investors would likely require a truly monumental breakthrough based on the technological capabilities of the XRP blockchain. For example, the XRP blockchain network is now being talked about as a potential replacement for the SWIFT payment network, which is now more than 50 years old.

If XRP becomes the new way to power cross-border payments, it could open up incredible upside potential. After all, an estimated $150 trillion flows through SWIFT every year. If even some of that value instead flowed through the XRP blockchain, it would likely create significant demand for the XRP token.

Can XRP follow the example of Bitcoin and Ethereum?

So, if you're hoping to become an XRP crypto millionaire, that's the scenario that you need to hope for. After you've made your initial $10,000 up-front investment, you need to hope that XRP finally lives up to all of its hype and buzz and becomes a leader in cross-border payments. If XRP ever replaces SWIFT, that might be the key to millionaire status.

However, I'm not holding my breath waiting for this to happen. As noted, XRP has never traded higher than $3.84 in more than a decade. It's hard to believe that a $3 crypto is going to become a $300 crypto within the next decade.

Yes, it's happened before with Bitcoin and Ethereum. But what are the realistic odds of it happening again with XRP?

