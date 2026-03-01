XRP Plunges 26% As Crypto Market Faces Fresh Headwinds

Key Points

Gains for precious metals have siphoned bullish momentum away from crypto.

Growth for stablecoin adoption has shifted narratives about the use of other tokens as mediums of exchange.

Investors may not be getting the interest rate cuts they hoped for this year.

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) saw stretches of very strong bullish momentum in 2025, but trading took a bearish turn later in the year -- and weakness has extended into 2026. The cryptocurrency's token price has fallen 26% year to date as of this writing.

Meanwhile, the token is down roughly 41% over the past 12 months. While inflation has moderated and cryptocurrencies have seen rising adoption in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), XRP and most other leading tokens have still seen dramatic valuation pullbacks over the last half-year of trading. Read on for a look at three catalysts that have driven valuation pullbacks for XRP and other top cryptocurrencies.

1. The resurgence of precious metals

While XRP, Bitcoin, and Ethereum have all been hit with big valuation pullbacks recently, bullish momentum for gold and silver has been running red hot. The sharp divergence in performance between these two different kinds of assets has been poking holes in some of the narratives that have traditionally helped to support and elevate cryptocurrency valuations.

Valuation trends across the crypto market are raising questions about whether even top tokens are really a viable long-term hedge against inflation. Sharp sell-offs over the last year have also raised doubts about whether cryptocurrencies really work as a store of value. Despite the more favorable regulatory backdrop for the crypto market ushered in by President Trump's second term, XRP and other top tokens have seen their valuations cut down. Investors are seeking greener pastures, and outperformance for precious metals seems to be increasing bearish headwinds for crypto.

2. The rise of stablecoins

While the combined market capitalization of all existing tokens has dived in conjunction with the current crypto winter, proliferation and adoption trends for stablecoins have actually looked quite strong. These coins, which are typically pegged to maintain a price as close to $1 as possible, have shifted thinking surrounding the use of cryptocurrencies as actual currencies. Rather than treating XRP and other volatile tokens as mediums of exchange, using stablecoins offers greater consistency for both buyers and sellers. Increasing preference for stablecoins for actual transactions appears to be depressing demand for other cryptocurrencies.

3. Uncertainty on the interest rate front

The cryptocurrency market faced significant pressures following news that President Trump has named Kevin Warsh to succeed Jerome Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve. Investors had been hoping that Trump's nominee for the position would be a clear proponent for cutting interest rates, but Warsh has been a notable critic of quantitative easing and has the potential to be significantly more hawkish on rate cuts than crypto holders were hoping for.

As another source of bearish pressures, transcripts from the Fed's most recent meeting showed that members of the board were hesitant to cut rates and open to the possibility of hikes if new developments call for it.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.