XRP Is Crashing, but Here's Why It Could Get Back to Over $2 This Year

Key Points

XRP's value has been declining this year, right along with Bitcoin.

However, cryptocurrencies could rally if interest rates come down.

The new Fed chair could cut rates as early as June.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

When XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) rallied in late 2024, there was a lot of excitement that wide-scale crypto reform would make the cryptocurrency a hot investment under President Donald Trump. And while there has been some crypto reform, it's been a bit underwhelming. Although XRP hasn't given back all of the gains it accumulated after Trump's election win, the digital currency has been nosediving for the past several months.

On Tuesday, it was trading around $1.50 -- down nearly 60% from its 52-week high of $3.65. Things have looked bleak for XRP of late. However, there may be a catalyst coming soon. Here's why I think the cryptocurrency could end up rising back to over $2 later this year.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Rate cuts could spark a rally

It's no secret that President Trump hasn't been happy with Fed chair Jerome Powell not cutting interest rates fast enough in order to help the economy. Recently, Trump nominated Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve later this year, as Powell's term ends in May. Warsh may be much more likely to cut rates, even if economic conditions aren't necessarily ideal.

While the economic picture is a complicated one right now due to the ongoing war in Iran and rising oil prices impacting inflation, economists still expect rates to come down in June -- after Powell's term is set to end. There may even be multiple cuts this year. And for speculative investments, including cryptocurrencies such as XRP, that could lead to a rally.

XRP is risky, but it may have room to rise a lot higher

So far this year, XRP has fallen by 18%, which is only slightly worse than Bitcoin's 16% decline. The good news is that XRP's struggles aren't due to its own problems and instead stem from softness in the broader crypto market. And as crypto investors become more bullish, potentially due to rate cuts, there may be a rise in both the price of Bitcoin and XRP later this year.

With XRP falling sharply in recent months, there may be plenty of room for it to rally higher. XRP is still one of the top cryptocurrencies in the world, with a market cap of $92 billion, and it may be overdue for a recovery. While it's not a suitable option for all types of investors, given the risk and volatility it entails, the cryptocurrency could be a good buy given its low valuation and the possibility of multiple rate cuts later this year.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $513,407!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,123,237!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 938% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 17, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.