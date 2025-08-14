Is XRP a Buy While It's Below $5?

Key Points Investors often make the mistake of relying purely on price to determine the value of a company or asset.

XRP is often perceived as cheaper than other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum because of its low token price.

Smart investors understand that XRP's market capitalization is a better indication of its value relative to peers.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

In recent years, growth investors and large financial institutions alike have warmed up to volatile, speculative asset classes such as cryptocurrency. Within the crypto realm, early disruptors such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have witnessed substantial price appreciation.

In the background, however, a relative newcomer called XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has entered the spotlight. XRP is a component of Ripple's payments network, a financial services infrastructure designed to disrupt incumbent international payments systems.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

With the token trading for just $3.20 as of this writing (Aug. 10), could XRP be the next cryptocurrency to break out and experience a Bitcoin-style run for the ages?

How cheap is XRP in reality?

One of the most common mistakes an investor can make is confusing value with share price. A price of a few dollars doesn't necessarily make an asset cheap, just as a high price doesn't necessarily imply overvaluation. To get a better sense of a company's valuation, investors should look past price per share (or token) and instead analyze market capitalization.

Right now, XRP boasts a market cap of about $190 billion. As the chart below illustrates, that's more than the combined total for crypto-centric companies Robinhood Markets and Coinbase. Taking this a step further, XRP's market cap is almost triple that of the combined market capitalizations of neobanks SoFi Technologies, Chime, and stablecoin issuer Circle Internet Group.

These are not trivial details. Even though XRP is trading for significantly less than $5, the market is already attributing greater value to it than to established, revenue-generating businesses with diversified ecosystems that serve customers on a global scale.

Is XRP a buy right now?

Last year, the global market value for cross-border transactions was estimated by Grand View Research at $212 trillion. The firm forecast this to grow to $320 trillion by 2030 -- growth that would imply both immense potential and an accelerated need for innovative payments infrastructure.

The distinction that I think many investors are misunderstanding is that an expanding cross-border transactions market is likely a more meaningful tailwind for solutions providers like Ripple than for bridge currencies such as XRP. In other words, broader adoption of the Ripple payment network is not necessarily a direct catalyst for XRP.

Although Ripple's growth could lead to new uses for XRP down the road, there is no guarantee the token will experience meaningful adoption. There are plausible scenarios in which Ripple's payment network sees success in niche use cases that do not require the application of XRP at scale. In such cases, XRP's upside probably will remain at current levels.

I see XRP as a speculative opportunity tied to an already abnormally volatile cryptocurrency industry. While its low per-token price may be tempting, XRP already sports a frothy valuation unsupported by traditional financial measures such as revenue growth or profitability -- and it reflects an optimistic narrative beyond proven competitive dynamics and scaled economics.

Ultimately, viewing XRP as inexpensive because of its $3 price tag is a misinterpretation of value investing. The token is already pricey, in my view, and believing it will maintaining this valuation requires high conviction in an unproven growth narrative hinging on enormous utility adoption.

Given the amount of unknowns surrounding XRP's future, I do not see the cryptocurrency as a rock-solid buying opportunity now.

Should you invest $1,000 in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $660,783!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,682!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

Adam Spatacco has positions in SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.