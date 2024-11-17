News & Insights

Xref Ltd Director’s Interest Changes with Option Expiry

November 17, 2024 — 08:17 pm EST

Xref Ltd (AU:XF1) has released an update.

Xref Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Thomas Stianos, as 1,800,000 options with an exercise price of $0.54 expired unexercised. This leaves Stianos Investments Pty Ltd, of which Thomas Stianos is a director and beneficiary, holding 200,000 shares in the company. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it affects the director’s stake in Xref Limited.

