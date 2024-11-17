Xref Ltd Director’s Interest Changes with Option Expiry

Xref Ltd (AU:XF1) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Xref Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Thomas Stianos, as 1,800,000 options with an exercise price of $0.54 expired unexercised. This leaves Stianos Investments Pty Ltd, of which Thomas Stianos is a director and beneficiary, holding 200,000 shares in the company. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it affects the director’s stake in Xref Limited.

For further insights into AU:XF1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.