XRAY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.50, changing hands as low as $54.71 per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XRAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XRAY's low point in its 52 week range is $40.86 per share, with $60.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.75. The XRAY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

