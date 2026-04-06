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Xponential Fitness Launches Strategic Review

April 06, 2026 — 08:39 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) announced that its board has initiated a review of strategic alternatives aimed at maximizing shareholder value. As part of this process, the independent directors will evaluate a range of potential options, which could include a sale of the company, a merger, or other strategic or financial transactions. To support this review, the company has engaged Jefferies LLC as its financial advisor.

In a separate development, the Board has appointed Nicole Parent Haughey as an independent director. At the same time, Jair Clarke, Chelsea A. Grayson, and Bruce Haase have stepped down from the Board, marking a significant change in its composition.

XPOF closed Monday's regular trading at $6.75 up $0.24 or 3.69%. In the after hours trading the stock further gained $0.10 or 1.48%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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