XPO, Inc. Q4 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - XPO, Inc. (XPO) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $59 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $76 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, XPO, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $105 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $2.011 billion from $1.921 billion last year.

XPO, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $59 Mln. vs. $76 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $2.011 Bln vs. $1.921 Bln last year.

