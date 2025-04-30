XPO, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - XPO, Inc. (XPO) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $69 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $67 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, XPO, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $87 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.2% to $1.954 billion from $2.018 billion last year.

XPO, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $69 Mln. vs. $67 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $1.954 Bln vs. $2.018 Bln last year.

