XPO Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for XPO

In trading on Thursday, shares of XPO Inc (Symbol: XPO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $126.30, changing hands as low as $120.56 per share. XPO Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XPO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XPO's low point in its 52 week range is $85.06 per share, with $161 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.64.

