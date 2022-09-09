Xperi Launches Vewd OpX For Android TV Operator Tier

(RTTNews) - With the aim of offering an enhanced entertainment experience, Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER), a technology company, on Friday announced the launch of Vewd OpX for Android TV Operator Tier.

The Vewd OpX, a cloud-managed operator-grade set-top box (STB) integrates Pay-TV services with OTT content, that is made available as a custom launcher and TV app for Android TV Operator Tier STBs.

The solution has been deployed by Evoca for the delivery of its NEXTGEN TV service, making it the first Android TV Operator Tier launcher on an ATSC 3.0 platform.

Vewd OpX continues to be available for global operators and hybrid TV applications leveraging European broadcast standards such as HbbTV. Vewd OpX is based on a set of UX modules including, Home Screen, Live TV, Guide, First Time Installation, and Settings.

On Android TV Operator Tier, Vewd OpX can be used as a custom launcher, TV app, and to customize the Android TV standard setup wizard.

