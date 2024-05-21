XPeng Stock Is Surging After Earnings -- Here's Why

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) were moving higher on Tuesday after the company reported a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss.

As of 10:30 a.m. ET, XPeng's American depositary shares (ADS) were up about 11.4% from Monday's closing price.

A narrower loss than expected

XPeng reported its first-quarter results before the U.S. markets opened on Tuesday, and they were better than expected. The company reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.21 on revenue of $906.9 million; Wall Street had expected a loss per share of $0.27 on revenue of $868.1 million.

XPeng's sales are traditionally lowest in the first quarter of the year, because of the Lunar New Year holidays and because China's incentives for EV buyers tend to "pull forward" sales into the fourth quarter of the preceding year.

With that in mind, XPeng delivered 21,821 vehicles in the first quarter of 2024. While that's down sharply from the 60,158 it delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023, it's up 19.7% from the year-ago quarter -- with the latter being the fairer comparison.

XPeng had about $5.7 billion in cash and equivalents on hand as of March 31, down about 9% from the end of 2023 -- but sufficient to fund operations for a while.

XPeng expects strong sales growth in the second quarter

XPeng's guidance was solid as well. The company expects its second-quarter deliveries to total between 29,000 and 32,000 vehicles. At the lower end, that would be up about 25% from the same period in 2023.

Should you invest $1,000 in XPeng right now?

Before you buy stock in XPeng, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XPeng wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $580,722!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2024

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.