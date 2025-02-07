XPeng Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $14.24, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $8.80. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 34.34% from the previous average price target of $10.60.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of XPeng's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eugene Hsiao Macquarie Announces Neutral $18.00 - Paul Gong UBS Raises Sell $8.80 $8.20 Yiming Wang China Renaissance Announces Buy $16.70 - Jeff Chung Citigroup Lowers Neutral $13.70 $14.60 Eunice Lee Bernstein Raises Market Perform $14.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to XPeng. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of XPeng compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of XPeng's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind XPeng

Founded in 2015, XPeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets EVs in China. Its products primarily target the growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in the midrange to high-end segment in China's passenger vehicle market. The company sold over 141,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. It is also a leader in autonomous driving technology.

Key Indicators: XPeng's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining XPeng's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.43% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: XPeng's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -17.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): XPeng's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.48% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): XPeng's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -2.39%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.48.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

