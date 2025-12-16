XPENG Starts Malaysian EV Production, Steps Up ASEAN Expansion

XPENG XPEV has partnered with Malaysian manufacturing group EP Manufacturing Berhad (“EPMB”) to start a local production in Malacca, Malaysia. The production is set to begin in 2026 and will mark XPENG's third overseas project and its second in the Asia-Pacific region. The company’s earlier projects were in Indonesia and Austria.

The new Malaysian facility is designed to align closely with XPENG's existing operations in Europe and other Asia-Pacific markets. The project is aimed at establishing an integrated ecosystem that will cover local production, sales and charging services, strengthening the company’s regional presence and increasing customer engagement.

With this partnership, XPENG will gain access to EPMB's local manufacturing expertise and production capacity. EPMB’s deep understanding of the market will help XPENG produce advanced intelligent EVs that suit the Malaysian and ASEAN consumers. Local production will also improve responsiveness, reduce logistical complexity and enhance XPENG’s competitive positioning against other global and regional EV players.

The strategic partnership is in sync with the Malaysian government's vision for a green and safer economy. It is also on par with the government initiative for the development of high-end manufacturing EVs to cater to customer needs. It is expected to contribute to the development of Malaysia's new energy vehicle (NEV) industrial ecosystem and create skilled employment opportunities in the region.

XPENG’s revenues in the third quarter of 2025 totaled RMB20.38 billion (US$2.86 billion), up 101.8% from RMB10.10 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Total deliveries were 116,007 units in the third quarter of 2025 compared with 46,533 units in the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 149.3% year over year.

XPENG’s global expansion continues at a rapid pace, with the company’s overseas deliveries reaching 39,773 units between January and November 2025, reflecting a 95% year-over-year increase. Its sales and service network covers 52 countries and regions worldwide, with 321 overseas outlets fulfilling customers’ demands.

