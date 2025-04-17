XPENG Showcases Innovative Mobility Solutions at Milan Design Week 2025

XPENG showcases innovative mobility solutions, including electric vehicles and robotics, at Milan Design Week 2025.

XPENG, a leading Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, is showcasing its innovative technologies at the ADI Design Museum in Milan during the Milan Design Week 2025, marking its Italian market preview. The exhibition, titled "XPENG: #FUTUREMOBILITY," highlights three notable creations: the XPENG P7+ electric sedan, defined by artificial intelligence, the XPENG AEROTH X2 flying car, and the humanoid robot IRON. The XPENG G6 and G9 models will also debut in Italy in June, distributed exclusively by ATFLOW. XPENG, which has swiftly expanded into the European market since 2021, delivered over 94,000 vehicles globally in Q1 2025, signifying a growth of over 300% from the previous year. The event aims to merge the automotive culture with design and technology, emphasizing XPENG's commitment to fostering sustainable mobility in Italy.

Potential Positives

XPENG showcased its latest innovations at the prestigious Milan Design Week 2025, enhancing the company's visibility in the European market.

The unveiling of the XPENG P7+ electric sedan, defined by Artificial Intelligence, highlights XPENG's commitment to cutting-edge technology and positions it as a leader in the intelligent mobility space.

With over 94,000 vehicles delivered globally in Q1 2025 and a growth of over 300% year-over-year, XPENG demonstrates significant business momentum and market acceptance.

XPENG's partnership with ATFLOW for exclusive distribution in Italy signals strategic growth and confidence in the Italian market, aligning with XPENG's broader European expansion efforts.

Potential Negatives

While XPENG is showcasing its technology and innovation at a prestigious event, relying heavily on technological advancements such as AI and robotics may divert attention from addressing potential concerns regarding vehicle safety and reliability.

The press release does not mention any established sales or market performance metrics specific to Italy or Europe, which could raise questions about the company's market entry strategy in a competitive automotive landscape.

The statement emphasizes a strong vision for sustainable mobility but lacks specific commitments or timelines to back these claims, potentially leading to skepticism from industry stakeholders and consumers.

FAQ

What is the XPENG: #FUTUREMOBILITY exhibition?

The XPENG: #FUTUREMOBILITY exhibition showcases XPENG's innovative electric vehicles and technologies at the ADI Design Museum in Milan.

When is the XPENG electric vehicles launch in Italy?

XPENG will launch the XPENG G6 and XPENG G9 models in Italy in June 2025.

What innovative vehicles are featured in the exhibition?

The exhibition features the XPENG P7+ electric sedan, the AEROTH X2 flying car, and the IRON humanoid robot.

Who is hosting the XPENG exhibition in Italy?

The exhibition is hosted by XPENG at the ADI Design Museum during the iconic Milan Design Week 2025.

What is XPENG's mission in the automotive industry?

XPENG aims to lead the intelligent electric vehicle revolution through AI-driven technology and innovation in mobility.

At the ADI Design Museum, the XPENG: #FUTUREMOBILITY exhibition, dedicated to innovation in intelligent mobility













Italian preview for the XPENG P7+ electric sedan, the first car defined by Artificial Intelligence and XPENG AEROTH X2, the flying electric car











European premiere for the IRON humanoid robot











The XPENG models arriving in Italy in June will be the XPENG G6 and XPENG G9, imported and distributed exclusively by ATFLOW









MILAN, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG, a leading Chinese high-tech and automotive company, has chosen the iconic Milan Design Week 2025 as the stage of excellence for its preview on the Italian market.









Founded in 2014, XPENG designs, develops, manufactures and markets AI-based intelligent electric vehicles for theglobal market





XPENG is strongly committed to Europe. Since entering the Norwegian automotive market in 2021, XPENG has introduced cutting-edge technologies and solutions, and is now present also in the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Poland and Italy. Worldwide, in the first quarter of 2025 XPENG delivered over 94,000 vehicles worldwide, with a growth of more than 300% compared to the same period of the previous year.





The ADI Design Museum in Milan, a reference point for Italian design where the historical collection of the Compasso d'Oro Award is located, has been chosen by XPENG as the elective location to host "XPENG: #FUTUREMOBILITY", an exclusive exhibition to discover the cutting-edge solutions of a brand that combines robotics, artificial intelligence and futuristic design.





















The leading ‘characters’ of the exhibition are three futuristic XPENG creations, destined to transform the very concept of mobility: the EV XPENG P7+, the first car in the world defined by Artificial Intelligence, the XPENG AEROTH X2 flying electric car, already awarded the Gold Prize at the "China Excellent Industrial Design Award", which promises to revolutionize the way we will move in the cities of the future, and the humanoid robot IRON, at the forefront of the integration between artificial intelligence and humanized movement.























“There is no better place than Italy to talk about automotive culture, timeless design, and the near future of mobility!” said







Brian Gu, Vice Chairman & President of XPENG







. “Today at the iconic ADI Design Museum, we are adding a new milestone to XPENG’s history, and this year’s Milan Design Week perfectly matches our vision. Not only do we build intelligent driving vehicles, defined by the right mix of AI, hardware, and software, but we are also engaged in the development of vertical take-off and landing aircraft and robotics.”









“We are honoured to present XPENG in Italy during the Milan Design Week in a prestigious setting such as the ADI Design Museum,” added







JuanMa Lopez, Vice President of Design Center at XPENG







. “We could not have chosen a better context for a country with such a rich automotive tradition and a culture that has elevated design to an art form. Our design philosophy is explicit: to create cars that express our know-how through the perfect union between aesthetics and functionality in every aspect.”















JuanMa Lopez, Vice President of Design Center, XPENG







“It is a source of pride and responsibility for us to be the exclusive importers and distributors of XPENG for Italy,” said







Mattia Vanini, President of ATFLOW







. “XPENG is one of the main protagonists of the global technological revolution. The excellence of the brand, together with our deep knowledge of the Italian market, will generate tangible benefits for customers and become a reference in the evolution of sustainable mobility in Italy.”















Mattia Vanini, President, ATFLOW







About XPENG







Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading Chinese AI mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets intelligent electric vehicles, catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers. With the rapid advancement of AI, XPENG aspires to become a global leader in AI mobility, with a mission to lead the intelligent electric vehicle revolution through cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of mobility. To enhance the customer experience, XPENG in-house develops its advanced driver assistance technology (ADAS) and intelligent in-car operating system, along with core vehicle systems such as powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture (EEA). Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG also operates key offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam. Its intelligent electric vehicles are mainly produced at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. XPENG is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX: 9868).





For more information, visit



https://www.xpeng.com/



.







Contacts:







For Media Enquiries:





XPENG PR Department





Email:



pr@xiaopeng.com











Source: XPENG Motors





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8da6c22a-1150-49be-a113-e6d37115eb85













https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2c5a19a-e9e2-4de1-a35d-ea969fe6fa7e













https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe8882da-4cde-49da-b5ed-3b93ba32ca7c













https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91cf068a-8cd5-416c-8df4-88132fee0c5b













https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4dc6b43-6e30-4201-b4a1-8a62fa567125













https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a584cb82-e239-4586-8e42-c277e2f56d95













https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a288c551-f4a8-4842-8792-10b323781969





