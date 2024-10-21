News & Insights

XPeng placed on ‘Positive Catalyst Watch’ at JPMorgan

October 21, 2024 — 06:06 am EDT

JPMorgan analyst Nick Lai placed shares of XPeng (XPEV) on “Positive Catalyst Watch” while keeping an Overweight rating on the name with a $14 price target The firm sees two important near-term events – the October 24 XPeng technology day where it anticipates various new initiatives and the late November Q3 results announcement where it expects a beat. XPeng’s upcoming new product strategy, advancing inhouse technology and solid Q3 earnings as well as strength in Q4 vehicle delivery should altogether support its share price, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

