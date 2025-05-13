XPENG Partners with Plugsurfing to Expand EV Charging Network Across Europe

XPENG partners with Plugsurfing to provide access to 940,000 EV charging points across Europe through its app and system.

Quiver AI Summary

XPENG has announced a strategic partnership with Plugsurfing, one of Europe’s largest EV charging service providers, allowing XPENG customers to access over 940,000 charging points across 27 countries. This collaboration enhances the driving experience for XPENG users by providing easy access to charging station information, real-time availability, pricing, and payment processing through their in-car system and app. Customers can efficiently find and navigate to charging stations, initiate charging, and manage payments smoothly. The partnership aims to support XPENG’s expansion in Europe, where it operates in multiple countries and plans further growth. Established in 2014, XPENG is focused on becoming a leader in intelligent electric vehicles and AI mobility.

Potential Positives

XPENG has formed a strategic partnership with Plugsurfing, enhancing its EV charging infrastructure across Europe and expanding its market presence in 27 countries.

The collaboration offers XPENG customers immediate access to over 940,000 charging points and seamless integration into their in-car system and app for improved user experience.

XPENG customers benefit from features like real-time availability, trip planning, and smart filtering, tailored to local needs, which showcase XPENG's commitment to enhancing the user experience in EV charging.

The partnership supports XPENG's ambitious plans for European market expansion, providing a competitive advantage in the growing EV sector.

Potential Negatives

Dependence on Plugsurfing's infrastructure could expose XPENG to risks related to third-party service reliability and potential changes in partnership terms.

The announcement does not clarify how XPENG plans to differentiate itself from competitors also utilizing Plugsurfing's network, potentially leading to visibility issues in a crowded market.

Overemphasis on the European market expansion could divert resources and focus away from other strategic markets, potentially limiting global brand development.

FAQ

What is the partnership between XPENG and Plugsurfing?

XPENG has partnered with Plugsurfing to access over 940,000 charging points across 27 European countries.

How does this partnership benefit XPENG customers?

Customers can enjoy seamless charging experiences through the XPENG app with real-time availability and payment options.

What features does the XPENG app offer for charging stations?

The app includes smart filtering, long-distance trip planning, voice search, and displays key information on charging stations.

Do XPENG customers face additional fees for using charging stations?

No, users are only billed for actual electricity and parking costs, with no extra fees.

Which countries in Europe does XPENG currently operate in?

XPENG operates in Norway, Germany, France, the UK, and more, with plans for further expansion in Europe.

AMSTERDAM, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG, a globally-orientated high-tech automotive company, has partnered strategically with Plugsurfing, one of Europe's largest EV charging service provider, to access over 940,000 charging points across 27 countries – creating a powerful, transcontinental charging network that links Europe and Asia.













The cooperation with Plugsurfing was announced by XPENG chairman and CEO He Xiaopeng during the ‘Global Brand Night’ in Hong Kong. By leveraging Plugsurfing's aggregated network in Europe, XPENG enables its users to enjoy a seamless end-to-end charging experience via the in-car system and XPENG app – including one-click navigation and payment.





The advantages of the cooperation with XPENG and Plugsurfing aggregates 500 leading charge point operators in the EU to provide an advanced charging network to XPENG customers. Plugsurfing supports over 940,000 charging points across 27 European countries, currently covering more than 85% of the region's public charging infrastructure, with continuous expansion underway.





Plugsurfing provides XPENG with its product, the Drive API (Application Programming Interface), to integrate charging station data, including real-time availability, pricing, remote charging start/stop, card-based initiation, payment, and receipt generation.





While leveraging Plugsurfing's robust API, XPENG has independently crafted and optimized the user experience to better serve European drivers. Features such as smart filtering, long-distance trip planning, and voice search are tailored to local needs, with continuous updates based on evolving travel habits.





XPENG customers can easily search for and navigate to charging stations via the vehicle's touchscreen. The interface displays key information such as the distance to the charging points, the number of charging connectors, charging power, and pricing – making it easy to find the most suitable option on the go.





Once at the charging station, from initiation to payment and receipt, the EV charging process can be completed smoothly using the XPENG app or a Plugsurfing charging card. Existing XPENG customers only need to register once in the app by entering an email address and credit card details to immediately access this feature. New XPENG owners also receive a complimentary charging card, which can be used to access any station within the Plugsurfing network.





In line with the Plugsurfing agreement, users are only billed for actual electricity and parking costs, with no additional fees.





XPENG is established in 2014. Since entering the European car market in Norway in 2021, XPENG is investing heavily in Europe. The company introduced advanced technologies and solutions, now operating in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Poland and Italy and soon also in Austria, Switzerland, Czech Republic and Slovakia with ambitions for more expansion.







About XPENG







Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading Chinese AI mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets intelligent electric vehicles, catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers. With the rapid advancement of AI, XPENG aspires to become a global leader in AI mobility, with a mission to lead the intelligent electric vehicle revolution through cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of mobility. To enhance the customer experience, XPENG in-house develops its advanced driver assistance technology (ADAS) and intelligent in-car operating system, along with core vehicle systems such as powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture (EEA). Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG also operates key offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam. Its intelligent electric vehicles are mainly produced at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. XPENG is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX: 9868).





For more information, visit



https://www.xpeng.com/



.







Contacts:







For Media Enquiries:





XPENG PR Department





Email:



pr@xiaopeng.com











Source: XPENG Motors





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/acf29701-0cf1-40ce-a4a8-1c4c15da0489





