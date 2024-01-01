XPeng Launches 7-seater MPV In China

(RTTNews) - On Monday, XPeng Inc. (XPEV) announced the official launch of the XPENG X9, a large 7-seater MPV in China.

The flagship model X9 series is built on the next-generation technology architecture SEPA2.0, with prices ranging from RMB 359,800 to 419,800.

The XPENG X9 boasts a maximum range of 702 km with a low energy consumption of 16.2 kWh per 100 km and comes equipped with XPENG's full-scenario XNGP ADAS and XOS Tianji, a smart in-car operating system.

XPENG CEO and Chairman He Xiaopeng said, "With the launch of the XPENG X9, XPENG enriches its Smart EV portfolio, appealing to the primary market needs and promoting the adoption of autonomous driving."

