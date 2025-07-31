XPeng July Smart EV Deliveries Surge To Record High

(RTTNews) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV), a Chinese Smart EV company, reported its July 2025 vehicle delivery results, achieving a new monthly record of 36,717 units. This marks the ninth consecutive month with deliveries exceeding 30,000, and reflects a 229% increase year-over-year. As of July 2025, XPENG's cumulative deliveries surpassed 800,000 units.

In the first seven months of the year, the company delivered a total of 233,906 Smart EVs—up 270% compared to the same period in 2024.

XNGP achieved a monthly active user penetration rate of 86% in urban driving in July 2025.

