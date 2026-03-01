Markets

XPeng Delivers 15,256 Vehicles In February

March 01, 2026 — 06:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV) announced that it delivered a total of 15,256 vehicles in February.

Also in February, XPENG began global deliveries of the new XPENG P7+, with the initial shipment bound for 18 countries.

XPENG said it will also host a media experience event on March 2, 2026 in Guangzhou, where it will unveil its 2nd Gen VLA ahead of its official rollout in later March.

