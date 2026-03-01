XPeng Delivers 15,256 Vehicles In February

(RTTNews) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV) announced that it delivered a total of 15,256 vehicles in February.

Also in February, XPENG began global deliveries of the new XPENG P7+, with the initial shipment bound for 18 countries.

XPENG said it will also host a media experience event on March 2, 2026 in Guangzhou, where it will unveil its 2nd Gen VLA ahead of its official rollout in later March.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.