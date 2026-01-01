XPeng December Vehicle Deliveries Up 2%

(RTTNews) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV, 9868.HK) announced that it delivered 37,508 vehicles in December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2%. Total annual deliveries in 2025 reached 429,445 units, representing a 126% increase over the prior year.

For the full year 2025, XPENG delivered 45,008 vehicles in overseas markets, up 96% year-over-year, and expanded its global footprint to 60 countries and regions by year-end.

XPENG's total vehicles delivered in 2025 are expected to reduce life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions by more than 6.61 million tons — equivalent to the carbon absorption of 110 million young trees over 10 years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.