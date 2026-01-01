Markets

XPeng December Vehicle Deliveries Up 2%

January 01, 2026 — 03:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV, 9868.HK) announced that it delivered 37,508 vehicles in December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2%. Total annual deliveries in 2025 reached 429,445 units, representing a 126% increase over the prior year.

For the full year 2025, XPENG delivered 45,008 vehicles in overseas markets, up 96% year-over-year, and expanded its global footprint to 60 countries and regions by year-end.

XPENG's total vehicles delivered in 2025 are expected to reduce life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions by more than 6.61 million tons — equivalent to the carbon absorption of 110 million young trees over 10 years.

