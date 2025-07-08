XPeng Commences Deliveries of G7 SUV Equipped With Turing AI Chip

XPeng Inc. XPEV has begun delivering its newly launched G7 SUV, just days after its official debut. He Xiaopeng, chairman and CEO of XPeng, personally handed over some of the first vehicles to customers in Shanghai, per a post on Weibo. Local demand for the G7 has reportedly outpaced that of Tesla’s TSLA Model Y, and 70-80% of buyers in Shanghai are opting for the highest-tier version, per some Weibo bloggers.



Headquartered in Guangzhou, XPeng introduced three G7 variants, 602 Max, 702 Max and 702 Ultra, priced at RMB 195,800, RMB 205,800 and RMB 225,800, respectively. These are notably more affordable than Tesla’s Model Y, which starts at RMB 263,500 for the standard range rear-wheel drive and RMB 313,500 for the long-range all-wheel drive. Within nine minutes of the G7’s launch, XPeng announced it had received more than 10,000 confirmed orders.



With a dimension of 4,892 mm in length, 1,925 mm in width and 1,655 mm in height, and an an identical wheelbase of 2,890 mm, the G7 is larger than the Model Y, which is 4,797 mm in length, 1,920 mm in width and 1,624 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,890 mm. The G7 is the first to feature XPeng’s proprietary Turing AI chip, delivering up to 2,250 TOPS of computing power, the highest in any smart EV so far.



Per Deutsche Bank, XPeng expects to sell around 100,000 G7 units annually or roughly 8,000 per month, with 55,000 units projected for the second half of 2025. In June alone, XPeng delivered 34,611 vehicles, bringing its total for the first half of the year to 197,189, marking a 279% year-over-year increase and surpassing its total deliveries of 190,068 units for all of 2024. The company aims to double its delivery volume in 2025 compared to last year.

