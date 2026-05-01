Markets

XPeng April Deliveries Rise Sequentially On Intelligent Driving Demand

May 01, 2026 — 04:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV, 9868.HK), an AI mobility technology company, on Friday reported sequentially higher vehicle deliveries in April, citing intelligent driving features as a key driver of sales growth following its VLA 2.0 rollout.

In the month of April, the company delivered 31,011 vehicles, a 13 percent increase from March.

Following the March rollout of VLA 2.0, test drive satisfaction rates at XPeng retail stores rose significantly by the end of April.

The average time for customers to make a purchase decision after a test drive also fell by 44.7 percent month-on-month.

XPeng unveiled the XPENG GX on April 15, its first full-sized flagship SUV built on its most advanced cross-domain technologies.

The company also expanded European production. On April 7, XPeng and Magna marked the roll-off of the first locally produced P7+ from Magna's Graz, Austria plant.

The P7+ is the third XPeng model manufactured in Austria, following the G6 and G9, deepening the company's European manufacturing footprint.

In pre market activity on the NYSE, shares of XPeng were losing 0.55 percent, trading at $16.21, after closing Thursday's regular trading 2.77 percent higher.

On HKSE, shares of XPeng closed Thursday's regular trading 2.40 percent lower at HK$61.000.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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