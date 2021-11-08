XPEL Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of XPEL Inc (Symbol: XPEL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.88, changing hands as low as $71.03 per share. XPEL Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XPEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XPEL's low point in its 52 week range is $27.25 per share, with $103.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.03.

