XPEL, Inc. Reports Climb In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - XPEL, Inc. (XPEL) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $13.41 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $8.89 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.7% to $122.26 million from $107.52 million last year.

XPEL, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.41 Mln. vs. $8.89 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $122.26 Mln vs. $107.52 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 112 M To $ 114 M

