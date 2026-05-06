XPEL, Inc. Reports Climb In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - XPEL, Inc. (XPEL) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $10.34 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $8.58 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to $117.35 million from $103.80 million last year.

XPEL, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.34 Mln. vs. $8.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $117.35 Mln vs. $103.80 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 135 M To $ 137 M

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