Is XP (XP) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

XP (XP) is a stock many investors are watching right now. XP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.22, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.41. Over the past 52 weeks, XP's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.21 and as low as 1.97, with a median of 9.50.

We also note that XP holds a PEG ratio of 0.65. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. XP's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.97. XP's PEG has been as high as 0.85 and as low as 0.16, with a median of 0.71, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that XP has a P/B ratio of 2.30. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.19. Over the past 12 months, XP's P/B has been as high as 2.99 and as low as 1.63, with a median of 2.40.

Finally, our model also underscores that XP has a P/CF ratio of 9.44. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 14.76. XP's P/CF has been as high as 14.03 and as low as 6.71, with a median of 10.36, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that XP is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, XP feels like a great value stock at the moment.

