XP vs. BAM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Financial - Miscellaneous Services stocks are likely familiar with XP Inc.A (XP) and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, XP Inc.A is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Brookfield Asset Management has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that XP likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than BAM has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

XP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.46, while BAM has a forward P/E of 28.72. We also note that XP has a PEG ratio of 0.60. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BAM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.81.

Another notable valuation metric for XP is its P/B ratio of 2.02. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, BAM has a P/B of 6.15.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to XP's Value grade of A and BAM's Value grade of F.

XP sticks out from BAM in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that XP is the better option right now.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

XP Inc. (XP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.