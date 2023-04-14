XP Power (XPPLF) Declares $0.18 Dividend

XP Power said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on July 13, 2023.

At the current share price of $0.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is ∞%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in XP Power. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPPLF is 0.19%, an increase of 14.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.54% to 2,129K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for XP Power is $49.67. The forecasts range from a low of $29.17 to a high of $81.13. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of $0.00.

The projected annual revenue for XP Power is $286MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ESMAX - INVESCO European Small Company Fund holds 72K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 13.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPPLF by 29.03% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 531.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPPLF by 90.17% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 241K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing an increase of 17.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPPLF by 53.74% over the last quarter.

