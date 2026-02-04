XP Power (LSE:XPP) Price Target Increased by 12.89% to 1,329.91

The average one-year price target for XP Power (LSE:XPP) has been revised to 1,329.91 GBX / share. This is an increase of 12.89% from the prior estimate of 1,178.10 GBX dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 909.00 GBX to a high of 2,150.40 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.75% from the latest reported closing price of 1,320.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in XP Power. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPP is 0.41%, an increase of 67.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 41.34% to 361K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 191K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ESMAX - INVESCO European Small Company Fund holds 94K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares , representing a decrease of 18.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPP by 15.77% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 58K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPP by 9.95% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 16.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPP by 18.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.