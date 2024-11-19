News & Insights

Markets
XP

XP To Buy Back Up To R$1.0 Bln Of Outstanding Class A Common Shares

November 19, 2024 — 08:27 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - XP Inc. (XP) said that its board has approved a new share repurchase program. Under the repurchase program, the company may repurchase up to the amount in dollars equivalent to R$1.0 billion of its outstanding Class A common shares in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, or in privately negotiated transactions, over a period beginning on November 20th, 2024 continuing until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or November 20th 2025, depending upon market conditions.

XP expects to utilize its existing cash to fund repurchases made under the repurchase program.

The board of directors of XP has authorized management to appoint a broker for the repurchase program to purchase the Class A common shares on its behalf in the open market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.