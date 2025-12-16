XP Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for XP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.38, changing hands as low as $16.65 per share. XP Inc - Class A shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XP's low point in its 52 week range is $10.82 per share, with $20.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.88.

