XORTX Regains Nasdaq Compliance, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, a key step that allows the late-clinical-stage company to maintain its U.S. exchange listing and continue advancing its kidney-disease pipeline.

The company received formal confirmation from Nasdaq after its shares traded above the required US$1.00 minimum bid price for 10 consecutive trading days following a 1-for-5 reverse stock split implemented on April 6, 2026.

XORTX focuses on developing therapies that target aberrant purine metabolism and xanthine oxidase activity to reduce uric acid levels- a pathway implicated in gout, polycystic kidney disease, and acute kidney injury. The company currently has three clinical-stage programs and two additional preclinical assets.

Pipeline Overview

-XRx-026 is a late-stage candidate developed for gout designed to reduce the uric acid levels, with key milestones including IND submission in H1 2026, Pharmacokinetic (PK) study results in H2 2027, CMC validation completion in H2 2026, and a planned NDA submission in H1 2027.

-XRx-008 is a clinical-stage program being developed for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), a progressive genetic kidney disorder, and is expected to begin registrational trials with accelerated approval and orphan designation in a >$5B market.

-XRx-101 is a clinical-stage therapy targeting acute kidney injury triggered by viral infections.

-XRx-225 is a pre-clinical candidate aimed at slowing kidney damage in type 2 diabetic nephropathy.

XRTX is currently trading at $2.96, up 31%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.