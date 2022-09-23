XOP Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the XOP ETF (Symbol: XOP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $126.58, changing hands as low as $119.00 per share. XOP shares are currently trading off about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XOP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XOP's low point in its 52 week range is $88.02 per share, with $170.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.50.

